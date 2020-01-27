Grantham schoolgirl donates long locks to children's cancer charity

A seven-year-old girl has donated her long locks to a charity which makes wigs for young cancer patients.

Aeris Rees, of Dudley Road, Grantham, had 11 inches of her hair cut off at House of Hair, in Westgate, this month, to donate to The Little Princess Trust, which provides free real hair wigs to children and young adults who have lost their own hair due to cancer treatment and other illnesses.

Aeris’s proud mum, Liesel, was there when she got it cut.

Aeris Rees donated her hair this month. (27712551)

She said: “Aeris had been growing her hair for about two-and-a-half years and wanted it cut.

“I showed her the Little Princess Trust website and explained what they do with the donated hair and she decided to get a lot more hair cut off to donate. She loves her new look.”

Aeris Rees donated her hair this month. (27712549)

Aeris, who is in Year 3 at Gonerby Hill Foot School, has already decided to grow her hair long again to donate to the charity.

Liesel said: “We are so very proud of our generous and caring little girl. Giving to others has always been one of her strong points.”

Aeris Rees donated her hair to the Little Princess Trust. (26977140)

