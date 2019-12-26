Grantham schoolgirl gives 'Blessings Bags' to cancer patients at hospital

A teenager has donated bags of items and gifts for cancer patients at Grantham Hospital.

Bethia Wright, 16, has collected items for ‘blessings bags’ to give to patients undergoing chemotherapy, to help soothe the harsh side effects the treatment can cause.

Inside the bags are ginger biscuits, lip balm, wipes, tissues, herbal tea, mint, tea bags, hand sanitiser, fruit snacks and chocolate gold coins.