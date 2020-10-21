Grantham schoolgirl holds table top sale for charity

A Grantham schoolgirl has raised £60 for an international aid charity that supports people living in poverty.

After watching a video about the charity ‘CAFOD’ during a lesson at school, eight-year-old Lily Rose Parker, set up a table top stall outside her home on Wilks Road, on Sunday.

Proud mum Nikki said: “Lily Rose was shown a video seeing just a small amount of some of the problems in less-developed countries which have arisen due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lily Rose Parker has raised £60 for charity.(42773993)

"These are on top of the usual problems such as poor harvest. She was so shocked to discover that almost half the schools in the world do not have clean water for washing or drinking.”

Determined to help, the schoolgirl set up a fund-raising stall with lots of her own toys as well as donations from family, friends and neighbours and cakes that she had baked.

But Lily Rose, a pupil at St Mary’s Primary School, has no plans to stop fund-raising.

Nikki added: “Lily wants to continue to do more to help those in need and is brain storming more ideas about other ways to help. She would like to thank everyone for their kind donations.”

CAFOD is the Catholic Agency for Overseas Development. It is an international development charity and the official aid agency of the Catholic Church in England and Wales. It stands beside people living in poverty – whatever their religion or culture.

For more information, visit: www.cafod.org.uk