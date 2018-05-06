Grantham schoolgirl’s poem chosen for special royal wedding card

A Grantham schoolgirl’s poem about love will be sent in a wedding card to HRH Prince Harry and his bride Meghan Markle.

Nine-year-old Amelia Bennett, who is in Year 4 at The National Junior School, was announced as this year’s regional winner of Rotary’s prestigious Young Writer of the Year Award, in the 7-11 age group, last week.

To celebrate the royal wedding later this month, Rotary decided to run a special ‘one off’ national competition to run in parallel with its annual Young Writer Competition. The title of the competition was ‘A Poem for the Wedding of (Prince) Harry and Meghan (Markle).’

Inspired by the idea, The Rotary Club of Grantham invited pupils from local schools to enter the poetry competition.

Chairman, community service and youth committee for Rotary club of Grantham, Ken Ackroyd, said: “We thought this was an excellent opportunity for local children to become involved in such a high profile event.

“At Grantham Rotary, we were all so impressed by Amelia’s poem that we had no hesitation in sending it on towards the regional awards and we were delighted to learn that her poem had been chosen to be sent to Prince Harry and Meghan.”

Amelia was presented with a certificate and a book token by Ken and Rotary Club of Grantham president Alistair Holmes, during a special ceremony at her school, last Wednesday.

Nita Anderton, head of Amelia’s winning poem chosen for special royal wedding card Year 4 at The National School, said: “We are very proud of Amelia who, in her own time, wrote a poem for the upcoming wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. When we found out she had won the local competition we were excited to hear the poem. She confidently read it out to the class and her peers were amazed by her skill. Our English subject leader even commented that he hopes she’ll continue to excel with her writing and he looks forward to seeing more once she is in Year 5. We can’t wait to hear what the Royal couple think of the poem – we’re sure they will be as amazed as we were!”

Amelia’s poem will now be submitted in a specially printed card and sent to HRH Prince Harry and his bride Meghan with a letter from the RIBI president in time for the wedding on Saturday, May 19.