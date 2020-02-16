Grantham schoolgirl saves choking mum's life by calling 999

A mum has praised the quick-thinking actions of her young daughter for saving her life when she started choking.

Charlotte Jackson, of Beacon Lane, Grantham, was eating lunch at her home on Saturday, when she started to choke on a chicken goujon, that left her gasping for air.

Quickly realising that her mum was in severe trouble, nine-year-old Imogen immediately sprung into action and called for an ambulance.