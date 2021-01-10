Grantham schoolgirls host doorstep musical

Two schoolgirls put on a doorstep musical performance for their neighbours on New Year’s Eve.

Sisters Freya, 11, and six-year-old Khaleesi Emms, of Bridge End Road, Grantham, wanted a way to lift the spirits of those around them.

They gathered on their doorstep at 6pm on Thursday and invited their neighbours to join them in singing and playing music for two minutes.

Doorstep musical. (43878894)

Proud mum Emma Emms said: “They originally made invitations but we didn’t want to upset people by posting through letterboxes due to Covid-19, so I took a picture and shared on Facebook groups and pages to encourage people to take part. I wanted to bring everyone together and for the kids to have a bit of fun.

“I am very proud of them. They haven’t been able to live their usual lives for nearly a year now and still wanted to create a bit of happiness for everyone.”

Khaleesi showed off her musical talents by playing on her guitar as motorists beeped their horns as they passed.

Doorstep musical. (43878892)

Emma added: “Many people joined in. A few people messaged me videos of their children doing it and thanked my girls for arranging it.”