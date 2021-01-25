Grantham schools closed following heavy snow over the weekend

A number of schools have decided to close today because of the snow and treacherous conditions.

At least 10 schools in the Grantham area have closed their doors today to staff and children of key workers who would still be attending.

Schools in the Grantham area which are closed include St Anne's Primary School, Ambergate Sports College, Barrowby Primary School, Charles Read Academy, Corby Glen, Gonerby Hill Foot Primary School, Great Ponton Primary School, Ingoldsy Academy, Ropsley Primary School, and the Bythams Primary School.

St Anne's Primary School is among a number of schools in the Grantham area closed today following heavy snowfall at the weekend. (44087173)

Temperatures will rise throughout the day with a top temperature of five degrees and it will remain dry.

But emergency services are warning drivers to be careful on the roads and only to travel if absolutely necessary.

Somerby Hill in Grantham was closed yesterday following an accident which was attended by the air ambulance.