Grantham schools finally celebrate World Book Day

Have your say

Schoolchildren across Grantham were finally able to celebrate World Book Day - albeit a week later than planned.

The annual event officially took place on Thursday, March 1, but most schools across the town and villages were left closed after heavy snowfall.

Harrowby Infant School created lifesize versions of the Mr Men characters including Mr Happy and Mr Bump.

Determined not to lose out, most schools rescheduled their plans for last week.

Harrowby Infant School on New Beacon Road, was among the schools to celebrate, with children dressed as characters including Gangsta Granny and Charlie Bucket. Staff also got busy creating lifesize Mr Men characters including Little Miss Sunshine and Mr Tickle.

Children at Belmont school were challenged to transform a cereal box into a mask of their favourite book character.

Literacy Co-ordinator and Year 5 teacher Jamie Grossmith, said: “We encourage all children to read for 20 minutes each day. In doing so, research suggests children will increase their vocabulary by over two million words a year.”

Older pupils at West Grantham Academy St John's dressed in costumes including Robin Hood and Cruella de Vil.

Staff joined in with the pupils at Barrowby Primary School by dressing up.

Pupils at St Sebastians, Great Gonerby, impressed each other with their costumes.

Pupils at Little Gonerby Infant School dressed up as their favourite storybook characters.