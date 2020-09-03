Two Grantham schools will soon join a new academy trust.

The West Grantham Academy Trust, which includes Bluecoat Meres Academy and Bluecoat Meres Primary Academy, will be sponsored by the Diocese of Southwell and Nottingham Multi Academy Trust (SNMAT).

SNMAT’s chief executive officer, Chris Moodie, said that this was an excellent opportunity for SNMAT to provide help and support and ensure that this part of Grantham has access to excellent education opportunities.

Anna Martin. Photo: Louise Brimble (41874193)

Last year the Journal reported that the Grantham schools were to cease being part of Nottingham-based Archway Learning Trust by Christmas, after just eight months.

The current principal of Magnus CofE Academy in Newark, Anna Martin, will become the new executive principal over both Magnus and WGAT’s secondary school, with Mr Semmelroth, currently vice principal, taking on the role as head of school at Magnus.

Since her appointment in 2016, Mrs Martin has overseen rapid improvement at Magnus, which is now judged to be a ‘good’ school by Ofsted.

Preparations for the conversion will continue during the autumn term.

Mrs Martin said: “It is testament to the transformation and success that we have achieved at Magnus in the past four years that we have been assigned this opportunity to sponsor West Grantham Academy Trust (WGAT) on their journey. We will support the group of schools within the WGAT trust to achieve their full potential within a strong network of schools, benefitting young people in both Newark and Grantham alike.”

Mark Fowle, Interim CEO of Bluecoat Meres Academy, said: “In recent months we have been in discussions with SNMAT regarding their sponsorship of WGAT and we are delighted that preparations are now under way for SNMAT to sponsor both the primary and secondary academies at Bluecoat Meres.

“They bring a wealth of experience of successful school improvement which will build upon the recent work within the academies and ensure the future success of each school.

“There is much to look forward to with this development which will benefit every child in the quest to provide them with an outstanding educational provision.”

Mr Semmelroth said: “During recent years, alongside rapid improvements in outcomes for students at Magnus, staff, including myself, have also benefited from high quality CPD and career development opportunities. This has created a vastly strengthened leadership team at Magnus and a model that has achieved success for students and enables us to now share our expertise with another school.I am delighted after 10 years of working at Magnus in a range of roles, that I am able to continue my leadership journey here and lead the school on its continued journey of success.

“We know that Magnus can continue on its upward trajectory and share the expertise gained to create even greater opportunities for students within Newark, and now with our neighbours in Grantham. We know that together we will be strengthened, each benefitting from the relationship which will ultimately improve prospects for students in both towns.”

