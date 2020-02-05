Grantham school's zombie movie is runner-up in national award

A school’s zombie movie, which was screened at Grantham’s new Savoy cinema, has come runner-up for a national award.

Ambergate Sports College’s ‘A Zombie in the Team’ film was among 18 shortlisted in a national competition.

The school drama group’s idea developed into a six-minute film which was given its premiere at the Savoy Cinema in October. They also made a supporting trailer for YouTube.

At the Savoy premiere of Ambergate Sports College's 'A Zombie in the Team'. (26336120)

The film was created by the pupils, all of whom have moderate to severe learning difficulties and complex needs.

Judicium Education invited all schools across England and Wales to submit entries that would ‘entertain, amuse and intrigue.

Sarah Pell, Drama class teacher, was extremely pleased with the outcome. She said: “I am so proud of them. They were a pleasure to work with throughout the project and thoroughly deserve the recognition.”

‘A Zombie in the Team’ will be played at Colsterworth Festival of Performing Arts on Friday, February 28.

Ambergate Sports' College's 'A Zombie in the Team'. (26731279)