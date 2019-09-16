Grantham selected as one of 69 locations to benefit from £95m Future High Streets Fund
Culture Secretary Nicky Morgan has announced the 69 locations that will benefit from a £95million heritage boost for high streets, and Grantham is one of those on the list.
As part of the Government’s drive to help high streets adapt to changing consumer habits, the £95million funding aims to help breathe new life into historic buildings and areas in the country's towns and cities.
The initiative will be funded by combining £40 million from the Department for Digital, Culture Media and Sport’s Heritage High Street Fund with £52million from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government’s Future High Street Fund.
Another £3million will be provided by the National Lottery Heritage Fund to support a cultural programme to engage people in the life and history of their high streets.
This is the biggest ever single investment by Government in the UK’s built heritage, it said.
Communities Secretary of State Robert Jenrick said: “I want to make sure the nation’s high streets continue to be at the heart of local communities.
“Today’s funding, part of the £3.6 billion we have committed to helping towns across the country, will revitalise much-loved historic buildings, helping to reverse the decline of our town centres.
“Ensuring that prosperity and opportunities are available to everyone in this country, not just those in our biggest cities, is a priority of this Government in our mission to ‘level up’ the regions.”
The investment builds on the successful Heritage Action Zones programme, run by Historic England, and will turn empty and underused buildings into creative spaces, offices, retail outlets and housing to support wider regeneration in the 69 successful areas by attracting future commercial investment.
Louise Brennan, Historic England regional director Midlands, said: “It’s fantastic news for the people and businesses of Grantham, which is set to receive much needed funding to help support their historic high streets. Historic England is looking forward to working with the local community and stakeholders on this exciting project, and we are hopeful for the future prospects of the area.”
