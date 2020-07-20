Home   News   Article

Grantham service station received £38,000 to upgrade facilities for the disabled

By Graham Newton
Published: 13:21, 20 July 2020
 | Updated: 13:23, 20 July 2020

The A1 service station at Gonerby Moor, Grantham, has been given £38,000 to build a well-equipped 'Changing Places' toilet facility for travellers with complex accessibility needs.

The Department for Transport, in partnership with Muscular Dystrophy UK, has granted the cash to the service station.

Transport Accessibility Minister Chris Heaton-Harris said: “It is hard to overstate the importance of something as simple as an accessible area for the over 250,000 people nationwide who have a severe disability.

