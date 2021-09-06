Temperatures are set to soar in Grantham this week with temperatures reaching as high as 29C in parts of England.

According to the Met Office, Grantham is set to reach highs of 28C tomorrow (Tuesday) and 27C Wednesday.

Temperatures are set to fall from Thursday with light showers forecast, to between 20 and 23 degrees by the time the weekend arrives.

The Met Office

The 'mini heatwave' is a result of Hurricane Ida in America, the fifth-strongest hurricane to ever hit the US mainland.