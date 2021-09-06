Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Grantham area set for highs of 28C in mini September heatwave

By Tracey Davies
-
tracey.davies@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 14:18, 06 September 2021
 | Updated: 14:20, 06 September 2021

Temperatures are set to soar in Grantham this week with temperatures reaching as high as 29C in parts of England.

According to the Met Office, Grantham is set to reach highs of 28C tomorrow (Tuesday) and 27C Wednesday.

Temperatures are set to fall from Thursday with light showers forecast, to between 20 and 23 degrees by the time the weekend arrives.

The Met Office
The Met Office

The 'mini heatwave' is a result of Hurricane Ida in America, the fifth-strongest hurricane to ever hit the US mainland.

Grantham Weather Tracey Davies
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE