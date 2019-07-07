Grantham 'sewing fairies' create dignity bags for breast cancer patients

A Grantham woman who was diagnosed with breast cancer has launched a campaign to provide ‘dignity bags’ to patients who have just had a mastectomy.

Despite having no symptoms, Debbie Wingad was diagnosed with breast cancer in March 2018 after going for her first mammogram.

She underwent surgery shortly after and left hospital with a drain to help drain away fluid after the operation.

Debbie Wingad donating cushions and Dignity Drain Bags to Lincoln Hospital. (13367991)

She was given a bag to hold the drain and disguise the contents. The bags are made from coloured fabric and have a long handle to enable women to wear the bag over their shoulder, leaving both hands free.

She said: “Hospitals rely on donations of these bags and a nurse told me that they regularly run out. Without a drain bag, the drain is visible to others. Some patients may need the drain for up to two weeks and have been known to place them in carrier bags. It just didn’t sit right with me and so I came up with the dignity drain bags campaign idea.”

But never having sewn a stitch in her life, Debbie approached Sally at Felicity-Ann Bags, Crafts and Vintage Textiles in Gonerby Hill Foot for sewing lessons and it wasn’t long until she had made her first batch of dignity drain bags.

Comfort cushions. (13435670)

But hoping to raise more awareness of the campaign, Sally hosted a sewing day at her sewing room to get the campaign off to a good start for Debbie.

Debbie added: “Learning how to use a sewing machine enabled me to start making the Dignity Drain Bags. A group of ladies offered their time to made the bags throughout the day.”

Since then Debbie has set up a Facebook page which quickly attracted an army of ‘sewing fairies’ who also make small heart-shaped comfort cushions as well as the drain bags. The comfort cushions can be placed under the arm to take the pressure off the area of surgery and can also be placed across the chest under a seatbelt.

Comfort cushions. (13435674)

Word of the campaign quickly spread and crafters from Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire started offering to start making the bags and cushions to send to Debbie for distribution.

Debbie, who has now been given the all-clear, added: “We have already made a donation to the breast units at Lincoln and Boston hospitals and are currently working on the next donation for Grantham Hospital, which still provides some breast services.

“My aim is that no one will leave the hospital without a dignity drain bag and comfort pillow.

“We recently had a request from a lady in Huddersfield who is due to have a mastectomy in July. We sent her a bag and pillow to go in her hospital bag.

“Our bags and cushions are made with love and give dignity during a very difficult time.”

If you would like to help, please see Facebook page ‘Dignity Drain Bags’ for more information. They are in need of more ‘sewing fairies’ to make the bags and cushions as well as donations of fabric for the bags and stuffing for the pillows.

To donate fabric or become a ‘sewing fairy’, email Debbie at d.wingad@btopenworld.com