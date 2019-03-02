Grantham shop owner organises fund-raiser following theft from St Wulfram's Church

A shop owner is fund-raising after a church donation box was smashed during a theft at St Wulfram’s Church, Grantham, in January.

Nean Asher who manages Community Books on Welby Street, Grantham, has set up a lucky number draw to help towards getting the box fixed.

Money was stolen from the alms box, which is where donations are collected for the church and community, on Monday, January 28.

Rianne Kiddle, 24, and Paul Burns, 38, were charged with the theft and both received a four-week prison sentence.

To enter the draw, leave your name and number at the shop. Each number costs £1 and winners will be drawn on March 10.

First prize: Two tickets to Natureland in Skegness and £15 gift shop voucher.

Second prize: Two tickets to Natureland and a bottle of wine.

Third prize: Two tickets to Natureland and box of chocolates.

Fourth prize: Six cupcakes from N&B cakes.