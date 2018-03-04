Grantham shoppers help give pets a second chance

Kind-hearted shoppers at a Grantham store have helped ensure pets get a ‘second chance of happiness’ after raising £1,000 for an animal sanctuary.

Caring customers at Pets at Home in Grantham have raised more than £3,000 during the store’s annual Santa Paws appeal – with animals at RSPCA Radcliffe ready to benefit.

Evie Holmes, social media and marketing coordinator, said: “We are thrilled with the donation of £1,000. This money will really benefit us at the centre and help us to continue to rehabilitate the animals we have in our care.”

Representatives of the centre were presented with a £1,000 cheque after staff from the store visited the team.

Customers shopping atthe Grantham store were encouraged to donate 50p at the tills to help provide a Christmas dinner for pets spending the festive season in a rescue centre.

Hannah Snow, sales assistant at Pets at Home, said: “This money was raised for such a great charity at the Radcliffe RSPCA, a dedicated team and amazing volunteers do a great job.

“We hope the money helps give these animals a great start to a second chance of happiness. Also a big thanks to our customers, store team and volunteers in the store who gave their donations and time.”