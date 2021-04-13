Grantham's town centre was buzzing with life yesterday (Monday), as shops reopened their doors.

Monday's lifting of restrictions allowed multiple sectors to reopen for the first time in four months, including pubs, gyms and salons.

Many of the town's non-essential shops had been closed since before Christmas, and were delighted to welcome customers back.

Kay Armitage of Kay's Grantham (46082317)

Kay Armitage, owner of Kay's Grantham, was pleased to reopen the doors of her Westgate shop.

She said: “Winter’s a bad month at the best of times, but now coming into the nice new season, it will help people feel better about themselves and they can get some new clothes.

James Rudge, who runs MD Jewllers, also on Westgate, with Natalie O'Brien, said: “It’s fantastic to be back. Seven out of the last 12 months we’ve been closed.

James Rudge, managing director of MD Jewellers. (44134815)

“It’s been a busy morning and we are feeling positive."

James said that independent businesses like MD Jewellers would rely on people coming out and supporting them.

He added: “It’s great to see the familiar faces and it’s nice to see people about [in town]."

Charities across the country have been impacted by the pandemic, with many fundraisers unable to go ahead.

Margaret Williams (right), manager of the British Red Cross shop, pictured with Carole Colton, a volunteer at the shop. (46082322)

However, charity shops in Grantham were allowed to reopen yesterday, which could provide a boost to plenty of good causes.

Margaret Williams, manager of the British Red Cross shop on Market Place, agreed that the reopening of shops will provide a boost to the charity.

She said: “It’s absolutely fabulous. I think a lot of it is just seeing everybody out. You feel like you’re getting back to the start of some normality."

Margaret said that customers were waiting outside the door this morning before opening, with some passing notes under the door to reserve certain items.

She added: “It’s just such a good feeling to see people."