Grantham singer and pianist will give Rodgers and Hammerstein recital in support of St Wulfram’s

Elaine Bishop (mezzo-soprano) and Dr Tim Williams (piano) will present Oh, what a beautiful mornin’… as part of the Saturday morning recital series at St Wulfram’s Church.

This recital is designed to celebrate the work of the musical theatre partnership Rodgers and Hammerstein, whose first production - Oklahoma - celebrates its 75th anniversary this year.

It will feature music from all of their musicals including The Sound of Music, The King and I, Oklahoma and Carousel.

The recital will take place on Saturday, March 17, in St Wulfram’s Church, Grantham, at 11.30am and will last about 45 minutes.

Admission to the concert is free but there will be a retiring collection in aid of St Wulfram’s Music Fund and Church funds. The church coffee shop will be open throughout the concert.

Elaine is a singing teacher and musical director based in Grantham. She has built up a reputation as an accomplished performer with various UK and international companies at the International Gilbert and Sullivan Festival and was nominated ‘Best Character Actress’ in 2011. Elaine has also performed with professional opera companies and recent credits include HMS Pinafore (Raymond Gubbay Productions), Trial by Jury (Opera Minima) and Utopia (G&S Opera Company).

She has performed in prestigious national and international venues including the Royal Albert Hall, The Barbican and St Paul’s Cathedral (London), Bridgewater Hall (Manchester), Symphony Hall (Birmingham), Usher Hall (Edinburgh) and Cologne Cathedral (Germany).

She is currently the musical director of Lincolnshire Star Academy and D2E Theatre Company.

For more information, visit www.elainebishop.co.uk.