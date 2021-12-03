A Grantham singer has been nominated for a Brit award that showcases up and coming superstars.

Holly Humberstone is on the shortlist for the Brits rising star award, after finishing as a runner-up in this year's BBC Sound Of longlist.

Holly, aged 21, said she was "pinching herself" on hearing of her Brit nomination.

Holly Humberstone. (44836183)

Previous winners of the rising star award include the likes of Adele, Sam Fender and Ellie Goulding

Last year, Holly released her first EP Falling Asleep At The Wheel, to great acclaim, before following with The Walls Are Way Too Thin which released last month.

The winner is set to be announced on December 10. With Holly up against Bree Runway and Lola Young.

The award, judged by a panel of music experts, will then be handed out at the Brits ceremony at the O2 arena in London next February.