Grantham Singers return with Gilbert and Sullivan concert and medleys from the musicals

Grantham Singers are returning to the stage following their successful A Night at the Musicals show in March 2020.

They will present a concert version of Gilbert and Sullivan's Trial by Jury in the first half, followed by medleys from musicals Oliver!, West Side Story and My Fair Lady in the second half.

The singers will not be presenting their show at the Guildhall this year, but at Heydour Village Hall, Aisby, at 2.30pm on Sunday, March 26, and at ChristChurch, Finkin Street, at 7.30pm on Saturday, April 1.

Members of Grantham Singers, from left, John Down as Defendant Edwin, John Sheppard as the Learned Judge and Helen Gray as the Plaintiff from Trial by Jury. Photo: Grantham Singers (62976702)

Tickets (cash or cheques only) are available from members on the door or by contacting Di Hale at halediane@yahoo.co.uk

Anybody interested in joining the Grantham Singers should contact Di by email.