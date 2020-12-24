Grantham singers to take part in live Rock Choir broadcast on Christmas Day morning

Grantham singers will be part of a Rock Choir singing event which will be broadcast live on Christmas Day morning.

The event follows on from Rock Choir's amazing success by making impressive dents in the single charts this week with their brand new and emotional version of ‘Keeping The Dream Alive’.

The leading contemporary choir in the UK, with 33,000 members, went straight to number one in the iTunes UK ‘Download’ chart, ‘Best Sellers’ chart on Amazon Music and also entered at Number 3 in Global Radio’s ‘Big Top 40 Charts’.

Their single-release to raise awareness for The Mental Health Foundation has now picked up a new momentum as they announce their plans to help the whole country combat loneliness this Christmas. They will be broadcasting a live and festive Rock Choir singing event from their YouTube channel on Christmas Day morning.

4,550 Rock Choir members feature on the single, including members from Grantham, Lincoln, Melton Mowbray, West Bridgford, Southwell and Newark, led by choir leader Katherine Tye. Each contributed their voice during lockdown whilst many of them were shielding or at high-risk.

Countless front-line workers, emergency services, NHS, carers, teachers and other members who have done a vital job throughout the pandemic were featured on the single. Their voices, along with an inspirational solo from Rock Choir Creator, Caroline Redman Lusher, express the hope and dreams of never giving up and keeping their own dreams alive during the challenges of the pandemic and lockdown. All profits for the single will go to the Mental Health Foundation.

Members who are high risk or shielding have found Rock Choir to be a lifeline during the pandemic as their choir leaders engaged and distracted them almost every day with virtual rehearsals, fun events and examples of support and friendship. Rock Choir moved online almost immediately when lockdown was announced. The Rock Choir team’s main objective was to keep the members singing but also connected to one other so that the social aspect and their wellbeing were prioritised.

Many Rock Choir members have been reporting high levels of anxiety with the potential of not being able to see their families this Christmas and they face the prospect of being alone. Rock Choir has once again stepped in and on Christmas Day they will go live at 9.30am on their YouTube channel for a fun and festive singing session. Everyone is invited to join in, whether they are a Rock Choir member or not.

Rock Choir leader, Thomas George, will lead the session, and families and individuals who are on their own will be able to exchange messages online with him and connect with other families being kept apart in different households.Everyone will be able to come together virtually and join in.

Some care homes have already committed to broadcasting this event to their residents, in their lounges, on Christmas Day morning as thousands will not be able to receive visitors due to Covid restrictions.

You can join in with Tom Live on Christmas Day here.

You can download Keeping The Dream Alive here.

The Video for Keeping The Dream Alive can be viewed here.