Grantham ‘sink hole’ is not quite fixed

Councillor Richard Davies, in your comments on the ‘sink hole’ on the pavement off Springfield Road (Journal, May 31) you state that you’re aware of the hole and it’s been filled in by your contractors.

You also said the site was inspected again and the repairs seem to be holding.

Would you clarify your comments? Do they refer to the first time the hole was filled in or the second time?

Sink hole on Springfield Road. (11784967)

This ‘sink hole’ was reported to SKDC as having re-opened in early May and I was assured an email had been sent to LCC.

The photograph in the Grantham Journal was taken on May 29 and the hole was photographed again on Wednesday (pictured). Therefore, please clarify your comments.

We know the cause is rainwater running under and over the ground due to lack of/blocked surface drains and we know it will open up again in time.

The same can be said of the heavy flooding after heavy rain at the Harlaxton Road/Springfield Road and Springfield Road/South Parade junctions, due to the lack of surface drains.

Mr D. Atkinson

Springfield Road, Grantham