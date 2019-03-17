Grantham sisters get their hair cut for children's wig charity

Two young sisters are donating their hair to ‘help a poorly little girl with no hair’.

Five-year-old Jessica Asher-Reddish and her eight-year-old sister Sydney-Lily both got their long locks chopped off on Saturday at Maria & Co, in Welby street, after growing their hair for two years.

Their hair will be donated to the Little Princess Trust (LPT) which makes wigs for young cancer patients.

Proud mum Nean Asher said: “We decided that now was the right time for the cut because I am also currently taking part in a sponsored 10,000 steps a day ‘Walk all over Cancer’ for Cancer Research.”

Helen Creese, marketing and communications for the LPT, said: “We were delighted to hear about Jessica and Sydney-Lily. It is such a brave decision to cut off a lot of hair but we can use it to provide real-hair wigs for young people who have lost their own hair. Receiving a wig has a hugely positive effect on the young people that we help.”