Grantham Sixth Former's Game Show Mashup raises £167 for charities

A quiz show held at the King's School last week has raised £167.53 for charity.

The 'Game Show Mashup' was organised by King's School Sixth Former Jakub Wilczewski and fellow students and brought together two teams from King's School and Priory Ruskin Academy to go head to head.

The teams took part in a quiz made up of various formats, including those from TV shows Only Connect and The Price is Right.

Jakub Wilczewski hosts the Game Show Mashup at King's School. (62275583)

Of the money raised, £117.27 was donated to MIND and £50.26 was donated to Help for Heroes.

Priory Ruskin won 120-60 and was awarded the Mashup Trophy - a 3D printed blender with a friendship knot to signify the relationship between the two schools.

Jakub hosted the event himself in front of an audience made up of pupils, staff and parents from both schools.

The winning Priory Ruskin team. (62275597)

The teams were made up of pupils from Years 8 to 11. The teams were James Whysall, Daisy Baker, Mariana Alkeviades, Tom Geeson and Alfie Brister from Priory Ruskin, and Daniel Pitts, Thom Jones, Stanley Jackson, Nathan Cullen and Oliver Leeson from King's.

The King's School team. (62275587)

Jakub said: "I hosted it and it was emotional being on stage and seeing it all take place. It took nine months to arrange."

The Game Show Mashup at King's School. (62275591)

He added: "I hope it will become an annual thing. Hopefully next year it will be at King's again and then in two years' time at Priory.

"I would like to give a special thank you to Mrs Geeson, Samuel Oliver and Lucy Potter for being an absolute pleasure to work with - they sorted out the team at Priory Ruskin."

The Game Show Mashup trophy. (62275603)

A tombola was also held and refreshments were provided courtesy of Asda.