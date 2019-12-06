Grantham sleep-out to raise money for the homeless tonight

Volunteers are needed to help out at a new winter night shelter for homeless people in Grantham.

Grantham Winter Night Shelter will take place in three churches across the town – St Wulfram’s Church, St Mary’s Roman Catholic Church and Harrowby Lane Methodist Church – when it opens next month on Monday, January 6.

Each one of the churches will take it in turns to host those who are homeless.

Fund-raisers will sleep outside tonight. (23519853)

It comes after an increase in the number of people who have become homeless with little or no provision for them in the district, according to Father Stuart Cradduck, the rector of St Wulfram’s Church.

He explained that six to eight people a week are calling at his home asking for help because they have nowhere to go.

As a result, Fr Stuart and partner churches have launched ‘Grantham Ark’, which will see churches open their doors during the harshest winter months to those who need shelter

Fr Stuart is appealing for volunteers to help at night at each location.

He added: “We need volunteers to make this happen safely for those who will need this emergency provision throughout January and February. Each night will need four volunteers to spend the night in church. They will sleep in shifts to look after those who would otherwise be on the streets during the coldest months of the year.

“I sincerely hope that we will not be short of volunteers and that we can provide a safe, warm place for people to shelter.

“Training is essential and we hope that everyone who wants to help out in this important act of compassion and humility will be able to attend either one of the three training sessions.”

Training sessions take place on Wednesday, December 11 at 9am, 1pm and 6pm at Harrowby Lane Methodist Church.

The initiative also aims to raise awareness of homelessness with a ‘sleep-out’, tonight (Friday), in the grounds of Grantham House.

Fr Stuart said: “We want to encourage as many people as possible to take part and spend the night outside to see a glimpse of what it is like to be homeless for the night.”

The sleep-out will raise money towards a permanent emergency night shelter for the town.

The fund-raiser is open to everyone and more details and registration can be found at www.stwulframs.org.uk

To register as a volunteer or to express an interest, email: granthamark@stwulframs.com

