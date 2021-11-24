Grantham Sleepout will raise money and awareness of homelessness in the town

A fund-raising Sleepout will take place in Grantham to raise money for a night shelter for the homeless in the area.

This year’s Grantham Ark Sleepout will take place from 9pm on Friday, December 3, to 7am on Saturday, December 4.

Father Stuart Cradduck, rector of St Wulfram's Church, said: "Why are we holding a Sleepout? So a homeless person doesn’t have to!

Grantham Sleepout 2021 (53286757)

"The aim of the Grantham Sleepout is to raise awareness of homelessness in Grantham and to support the establishment of an emergency night shelter in Grantham."

The Sleepout is hosted by St Wulfram’s with representatives from other churches in the town and will be held in the grounds of Grantham House.

Fr Stuart added: "We’re confident that with your help and participation we can make a real difference to vulnerable people in Grantham. So, will you brave a night in the cold?"

The Sleepout at Grantham House has raised thousands of pounds in the past.

To take part and for more details go to www.stwulfram.org.uk