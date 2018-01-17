Grantham slimmers enjoy a workout on chairs

One of Grantham’s most renowned experts in the slimming industry has finally fufilled her dream of owning her own business.

Tracy Ferguson is best known for running a Weight Watchers group in Grantham for over 20 years, before she decided to branch out on her own to mark the beginning of a new year.

After getting some more qualifications under her belt, Tracy opened SIT, get FIT, get healthy with Tracy Ferguson at The Social Club in Gonerby last week, where she hopes to continue to motivate, inform and inspire people.

She said: “My classes are extremelly flexible to appeal to as many people as possible. Members can pay as they go and can attend just for the weigh in at the beginning of the class. If they’ve got more time, they can stay for our motivational talk, which covers a different topic each week and those that want to push themselves more can take part in our chair based excercise session lasting thirty minutes. All abilities are catered for and I incorporate weights, yoga and pilates into each of session. I have got a mother and daughter who attend aged 35 and 70 years old. The daughter said how nice it was for them to finally be able to exercise together. That brought a lump to my throat.”

Despite living in Newark and branching her business out in Newark, Balderton and Lincoln, Tracy, who is known for helping to change peoples lives throughout her 20 years in the slimming industry didn’t want to lose touch with some of the people she has helped over the years.

She added: “One lady who joined last week said that although she didn’t continue with her previous weight loss classes, she remembered me. I want to be able to give more back to people and opening up my own business will enable me to do that. I took a qualification in chair based exercise so I have so much more to offer than just a weigh in. It is a great way to keep fit and healthy. I believe that I am offering the whole package now. The Social Club is an ideal base to host the classes as it is on a bus route and has a free carpark.”

Tracy holds her classes every Monday at 10am and 6pm.

For more information, contact Tracy on 07871 950256 or email k.furguson2@ntlworld.com. You can follow Tracy’s business page on Facebook.