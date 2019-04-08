Grantham 'smiles' charity given top award

A charity which was set up as a tribute to two friends who died in 2017, has received ‘highly commended’ at a prestigious awards ceremony in Lincoln.

Shaun Durham, 20, and his friend Joshua Davies, 19, died after the Toyota Yaris they were travelling in crashed in Londonthorpe on June 8, 2017.

Shaun’s mum, Sarah Watson, of Queensway, Grantham, set up the charity ‘Shauns Smiles’ after giving out goody bags to homeless people and those in need using money she had saved up for Shaun’s Christmas presents.

Joshua’s mum, Donna Devereux, of Springfield Road, Grantham, joined the charity and together the families have hosted a number of fund-raising events throughout the year.

They were invited to attend the first Yellowbelly Awards held by BBC Radio Lincolnshire at Lincoln University last Wednesday after being nominated in the ‘Good Neighbour of the Year category’.

The award is presented to an individual or organisation that helps make their community a better place to live or work.

They were thrilled to receive ‘highly commended.’

Sarah Watson. (8211176)

Sarah said: “We were both incredibly humbled to have been nominated and have been thrilled with the interest that Shauns Smiles has had.

“We hope that this will generate some extra support as we are now looking to create a support and counselling service for bereaved parent, siblings and grandparents. We are currently looking for sponsors and a meeting point room to be made available once or twice a month to begin with.

“If any local businesses or organisations can help, please get in touch via the Shauns Smiles Facebook page.”

The charity has also been busy collecting more than 800 Easter eggs for their Easter egg appeal. Each egg has been donated by residents and businesses in Grantham.

Sarah added: “The appeal has superseded all of our expectations this year. The distribution process has begun and we are thrilled that so many people will receive a smile from Shaun and Josh. We were blessed to have enjoyed their smiles and it’s heart warming to see them continue.”