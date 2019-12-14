Grantham smokers are asked: 'Brussel sprouts?'

‘Brussels sprouts for Christmas dinner – Yes or No?’

This is the latest light-hearted vote posted on a cigarette ballot bin in Grantham’s Market Place.

The bin was installed in the summer as part of South Kesteven District Council’s efforts to tackle litter and has featured a series of questions since then.

Coun Peter Moseley with the ballot bin. (24032951)

The bin displays a question and two answers. Smokers vote by putting their cigarette butts in the slots underneath their preferred answer. The litter stacks up behind the clear glass front in two columns, showing which is more popular.

The previous vote – ‘Favourite Saturday night entertainment, Strictly or X-Factor?’ – saw X-Factor come out on top.

Cigarette ends are the most common form of litter in the district. SKDC is encouraging smokers to have a bit of fun, while also getting rid of their cigarette butts in an environmentally-friendly way, to reduce the amount of smoking-related litter.

Cabinet member for commercial and operations Councillor Peter Moseley said: “We thought we’d go for a seasonal Christmas question this time, and it’s one that certainly divides opinion.

“Smoking-related litter is a serious problem and, despite the light-hearted questions, our message is clear: don’t drop litter.”