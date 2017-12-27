Grantham sock donation for homeless

The vulnerable and homeless in Grantham were able to keep their feet warm and cosy this Christmas after 600 pairs of socks were donated to The Grantham Passage.

British outdoor performance sock manufacturer Bridgedale, donated the socks to the branch of the Grantham and District Poverty Concern Group, for their work with vulnerable and homeless individuals this Christmas.

The Fusion Technology socks which are made from a unique blend of yarn and knitting technology, were handed out at the breakfast and lunch clubs throughout December to equip those supported by The Passage for the harsh weather of the festive season.

Sales and Marketing Manager at Bridgedale Carolyn Dunn, commented: “Bridgedale is making this donation of socks to support the great work of The Passage during the Christmas season. We hope our unique socks can go towards making the festive season more comfortable for vulnerable people.”

Wendy Turner, a volunteer at The Passage, also said: “We are very grateful to Bridgedale for their kind donation to The Passage. Warm, dry and comfortable feet are a small but essential comfort for anyone spending the holiday season on the streets.”

The Grantham Passage operates seven days a week to offer meeting spaces, food and informal social support to individuals who need it.

Over the Christmas period The Passage gives aid through breakfast and lunch clubs, warm clothing and other necessities that are vital at this time of year.