Grantham software company raises more than £1,500 from five-day gaming marathon

Workers at a Grantham software company have raised £1,539.47 after playing a computer game for five days straight.

Employees at Khaos Control Solutions took part in a Tomb Raider charity gaming marathon. Playing games from the renowned franchise for five days, or 120 hours, they raised the impressive amount. One generous donor even contributed over £700, lending a significant amount to the gamers’ efforts.

The entire event was streamed live with donations arriving from a worldwide audience.

Khaos Control’s chosen charity, Help Hope Live, works towards covering medical expenses for those unable to afford life-saving operations.

Participant Emma Roberts said: “I really enjoyed it. I’m so happy we raised so much money for charity – it’s going to such a good cause and I am so proud of everyone.

“Our third gaming marathon was, once again, a great success,” said event organiser Matt Hadden.

“The community we’re building up continues to amaze me each time we do these. We were so close to raising more in this marathon than the previous two combined, which is mind-blowing to me.

“I want to say a massive thank you to all that made this happen and donated. Coming together like this demonstrates humanity at its best – that we’re ready to help others through life at its worst.”