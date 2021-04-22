Grantham soldier makes mum proud after taking part in Duke of Edinburgh's funeral

A Lance Corporal from Grantham had the honour of being part of HRH Prince Philip’s funeral.

Lance Corporal Peter Spencer, of the Household Cavalry, was selected as a marker to represent his regiment for the late Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.

On Saturday, the nation bid farewell to Prince Philip with a televised funeral and a minute’s silence at 3pm that was observed across the country.

Lance Corporal Peter Spencer (furthest left) at the funeral of HRH Prince Philip. (46413233)

The service was held at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle following the Duke’s death on April 9 at the age of 99.

L Cpl Spencer’s mother, Anita Yates, described the day as “very sad,” but also one of great pride.

She said: “I thought what a very sad day but what a very proud day.

“I just think it was very sad that we’re in the very midst of Covid and it had to be scaled down, but personal pride because Peter was in it.

“The whole family’s been extremely proud. [It was] a good experience [for Peter], one that has made history. He’s going to be part of history forever.”

At 28 years old, L Cpl Spencer has been with the Household Cavalry for five years, after joining aged 23.

Anita explained her son’s role in the funeral. She said: “Every regiment had so many people to represent them and [LCpl Spencer] was chosen to be a marker, so what happens is they go off and they’re the first people in place so the rest of the regiment go and line up with them.

“They were representing each corner of the forces.

“He’s now a qualified riding instructor in the army and had his promotion to Lance Corporal last year.

“I’m sure [Peter] was as proud as the rest of us and honoured to be part of it really.”

L Cpl Spencer attended Little Gonerby Infant School, then The National Junior School, before moving onto Priory Ruskin Academy, (then named Central Technology and Sports College). He even represented Great Britain while at Central, competing in the under-15s Pentathlon in Glasgow.

L Cpl Spencer did not join the army straight out of school, as his mother explained: “He got qualifications to be a personal trainer, was a lifeguard, but didn’t enjoy any of them, so he joined the army.”