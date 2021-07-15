It’s been a busy few months for Grantham’s Southern Relief Road with construction of the third and final phase well under way.

In June work continued on phase two of the project including outworks to the new underpass, earthworks near the old underpass and drainage and ducting across the entire site.

Street lighting and signage was installed across the whole site, road surfacing, lining, ducting and drainage works were carried out to the A1, and a central reservation was removed.

The Grantham Southern Relief Road

At the same time phase 3 work included the installation of piling platforms to the west of the site, the installation of track monitoring and instrumentation to measure pore water and railway movement to the east of the site, continued earthworks and setting up of a material processing yard, and post-excavation archaeological reporting.

Current/ongoing traffic restrictions and closures remain including a 50mph speed limit and narrowed lanes on the A1 between Harlaxton to Little Ponton and on-going lane closures on the B1174 roundabout until the end of the scheme.

Future traffic restrictions and closures include the northbound lane closure from Monday July 26 to Friday August 6, 8pm to 6am.

The Grantham Southern Relief Road will link a new roundabout on the A52 at Somerby Hill to the B1174, crossing the Witham Valley, River Witham and East Coast railway line via a new viaduct/bridge. When opened, the road will stretch for 3.5km.