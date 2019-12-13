Grantham sports charity launches leadership academy

Grantham-based sports charity Inspire+ launched its popular sports leadership academy for secondary school pupils.

Each year, Inspire+, which aims to improve the lives for young people through sport and healthy active lifestyles, facilitates a leadership pathway from primary school to employment.

More than 100 Year 9 students join the academy each year to support local school competitions, community clubs and community events.

inspire+ Sports Leadership Academy Launch. (23524640)

The new cohort attended their induction and received their initial training at the sports leadership skills camp. The event saw Year 9 students from The Priory Ruskin Academy, Walton Academy, Bluecoat Meres, King’s School, Kesteven and Grantham Girls’ School and The Priory Belvoir Academy join Inspire+ at Belton Lane Primary School.

Thanks to sponsorship from Oldrids & Downtown, theacademy said it is set for another extremely successful and inspiring year.

More than 80 students were involved at the sports leader skills camp, receiving volunteer training to equip them for their impending adventure as Sports Leaders with the charity.

Inspire+’s specialist coaches taught the leaders a multitude of valuable techniques in coaching, officiating and score keeping with sessions in athletics, hockey, badminton and disability sports to prepare them for the winter season of primary competitions and the charities half-term sports camps. Each leader is challenged with completing over 20 hours of voluntary hours, many of whom will complete over 100 voluntary hours throughout the year.

Karlie Finch, of Inspire+, said: “The benefit of volunteering as an Inspire+ leader is immeasurable. The impact upon the individual is amazing to see, with schools and the community reaping the rewards, too.”

Karlie was a young ambassador for the charity while at school. She is now completing the charities apprenticeship programme ahead of becoming a secondary PE teacher next year.

Inspire+ said it could not provide these opportunities for young people without the support of Oldrids & Downtown.

Claire Parker, head of marketing for the Granthamsuperstore, went along to the launch of the skills camp and spoke with the children about the opportunities now available to the young people and the range of transferable skills they will learn and develop applicable to any chosen career path.

She said: “It was a great pleasure for me to meet with such a motivated and focused group of young people at the sports leadership course launch event and I look forward to seeing them develop and build their confidence, hopefully sharing their skills with us at a future in store event.”

To find out more, visit: www.inspireplus.org.uk

