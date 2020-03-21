Grantham sports charity offers schools free activity sessions during the coronavirus crisis

Grantham sports charity Inspire+ is offering schools free activity sessions during the coronavirus crisis.

Vincent Brittain, founder and chief executive officer of Inspire+, has declared the charity’s support to schools and young people as the coronavirus outbreak develops. Following the government's announcement that schools are to remain open for key worker families and vulnerable children, the charity held an emergency meeting to discuss ways that the charity could help throughout the coming weeks and possibly months.

Mr Brittain said: "I’m incredibly proud that the entire team have overwhelming affirmed their willingness to join the local effort in order to support key workers and vulnerable families.It is essential that children and young people keep active for both their health and wellbeing and we want to play our part in them achieving this."

Inspire+ will offer all schools weekly half day visits from staff to deliver physical activity sessions, sports coaching and mentoring sessions free of charge.

The charity is also devising virtual physical activity challenges, fitness videos and learning.

Inspire+ ambassadors adventurer Sarah Outen, Paralympian Sam Ruddock, Olympian Sophie Allen and World gold medal-winning high jumper Jonathan Broom Edwards themselves will set challenges and post motivational videos.All parents along with schools can access these free of charge by visiting the charity’s website at www.inspireplus.org.uk or visit the social media pages by searching for either @inspireplus (Facebook) or @inspire_plus (Instagram & Twitter).

In line with government guidance, all Easter Holiday Sports Camps have been cancelled, but staff will be redirected to support schools at this time instead.

Mr Brittain added: "Our mission is that young people are Healthy, Happy and Active and we aim to do this throughout these turbulent times."

