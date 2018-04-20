Grantham St George’s Day events have new venue as hundreds of Scouts and Guides prepare for parade

Almost 900 scouts and guides will be marching through Grantham town centre on Sunday in honour of St George.

The parade follows tomorrow’s St George’s Day event taking place in Market Place, instead of the usual St Peter’s Hill Green.

Guides taking part on Sunday’s parade will include groups from Grantham East, Grantham North, Grantham Central and Rural.

The Scout groups taking part include the Caythorpe & Duke’s Covert Scout Group, the Colsterworth Scout group, the Foston Scout Group, Grantham District Explorer Scouts, the 2nd, 7th, 8th and 9th Scout groups, the Ancaster Scout Group, the Barrowby Scout Group and the Bottesford Scout Group.

Eileen Booth, district commissioner for Grantham & District Scouts, said 800 to 900 children are expected to take part. Grantham Rotary will be doing the marshalling.

Scouts and Guides will gather at the town bus station on Wharf Road at 2pm before leaving around 20 minutes later. They will then head up the footpaths on St Peter’s Hill, High Street and then Vine Street and Swinegate before entering St Wulfram’s Church at 2.40pm. There will then be a Mayoral review of colours outside the South door before a service at 3pm.

Tomorrow’s St George’s Day event will take place from 10am to 4pm in Grantham Market Place. Here, St George and his dragon will mingle with visitors, additional traders will join the regular market, there will be a fun fair, street entertainers and Morris dancing. There will be marquees in the Market Place – one housing Ye Olde Tea Shoppe and another full of craft traders. A third will be home to entertainment provided by Beth Creswell School of Dance (11.30am), The Rock Choir (1pm), Voxicology (2pm), and Grantham School of Dance (3pm).