Grantham St Wulfram’s Choir to sing carols alongside Britten’s harpist

On Saturday (December 9), the choristers of St Wulfram’s Church will perform Benjamin Britten’s A Ceremony of Carols at 6pm at St Wulfram’s.

Every year, the choristers perform this piece, written for children’s voices and harp. They are accompanied on harp by Brian Wilson, who played the music for he composer, Britten, himself.

The performance will feature a candlelit procession and will be directed by Dr Tim Williams, Master of the Music at St Wulfram’s. The performance will last for half an hour.

Admission is free, and refreshments will be served afterwards.

There are many other chances to hear the choristers sing over Christmas, including at the Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols at 6.30pm on Friday, December 22, then in Sainsbury’s from 10am till 2pm on Saturday, December 23, then at the Picture Café at 2.30pm on the same day, and at the Christingle Service at St Wulfram’s at 4pm on Sunday, December 24.

Dr Williams said: “Christmas is a very busy but also a magical time for all choristers.

“The high standard of choral music that the choristers will display is a tribute to the extraordinary amount of work that they put in all year round, and also to the commitment of their families. We hope that lots of people will hear the choir this Christmas.’