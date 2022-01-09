Grantham station thanks those who helped to raise £3,853 for Fire Fighters Charity

The fire officers, firefighters and staff at Grantham Fire Station would like to express their sincere thanks to everyone who generously donated during collections with the Santa Sleigh and at the Christmas Tombola.

Special thanks to B&Q, MKM Builders and PPL:PRS for their generous contributions.

The total raised was £3,853.62 which will go to the Fire Fighters Charity who offer vital assistance, both financial and pastoral, to serving and ex-serving firefighters, fire service personnel and their families.

Firefighters at Grantham Fire Station prepare the sleigh for Santa to climb aboard for the 2021 tour of town. (53556963)

Grantham Fire Station

By email