Grantham storyteller unveils brand new podcast studio at museum

Grantham’s very own traditional story teller is back behind the mic in her brand new podcast studio.

Two years ago Grantham Museum launched the Betty Elmer Archive, a ground-breaking podcast bringing to life the stories of ordinary and extraordinary people of Grantham.

With support from Heritage Alive!, the museum digitised a series of interviews and stories by local history expert Betty and purchased the equipment to produce future podcasts and carry on her good work.

Betty Elmer (48664808)

But when the podcast was put on hold due to the Covid pandemic, a brand new podcast studio was specially made at Grantham Museum.

Michael Redford, who helps Betty to present the podcast, hopes it will enable more people to get involved.

He said: “We held the podcast in an open office beforehand but it echoed too much. During the first lockdown last year, members from Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club and Dr Keith Copeland MBE came in one day a week over three weeks to help build a brand new one from my designs. There’s still more work to do to make it soundproof but we are getting there, as well as trying to raise funds for some more equipment.”

Betty would now like to hear from anyone who has an interesting story to tell, including local businesses, musicians, historians, schools, or those who just want a natter.

Their next guest is Grantham’s very own rock ’n’ roll star Vince Eager and they would like to hear from anyone who has any stories, photos or any questions they would like them to ask him.

Betty, 87, who has lived in Grantham since 1965, first came across the idea in the year 2000 after a BBC radio station put a call out to all local radio stations asking if local people would be willing to be interviewed about their lives.

Betty was born and raised in Liverpool in 1933. She was evacuated to North Wales during the May blitz in 1941. She went on to have two sons and two daughters.

She moved to Grantham in 1965 and fondly refers to the town as her second home.

She worked at Grantham Library from 1980 before her retirement in 1999 and is well known around Grantham for being a much-loved local broadcaster and published author.

If you have any ideas of who should be featured in upcoming episodes then email the museum at info@granthammuseum.org.uk or pop in.

The podcast is available from all good podcast providers and is free to subscribe. Just search for The Betty Elmer Archive.