Grantham street ‘should be renamed Poo Street not Pond Street.’

A man is so angry about dog poo being left outside his home that he has set up a camera to catch the culprits.

Since moving to Great Gonerby, 78-year-old Anthony Bird says his driveway and the paths outside his home on Pond Street have been littered with the foul-smelling mess.

Anthony, who moved to the village a year ago with his wife, said: “Lots of people go up and down this street every day including dog walkers and the majority are good, so it is a shame that a few have to spoil it for the rest.”

Anthony installed the CCTV camera a few months ago to try and deter the culprits.

He said: “I did put a sign up but it kept getting vandalised so I installed the camera. Before I set the camera up, I would often find dog mess on my driveway as well as in the street. It pongs like hell in the summer months.”

Anthony is not only concerned about people living on the street.

He added: “The village primary school is at the end of the road and a lot of the parents park their cars along the street to drop them off and pick them up. I would hate to think that their kids are getting it on their shoes and taking it into the school or their homes.”

After contacting South Kesteven District Council (SKDC) letters were sent to a few households but Anthony believes that more needs to be done.

He added: “The council are on about putting flower baskets up in the village. I’d rather they got this mess sorted first before they start thinking about flowers.

“Pond Street? It should be renamed Poo Street.”

A spokesperson for SKDC said: “We recognise that this is a real problem and we have taken positive action through signs, letters and public education.

“Plans to increase the penalty to £100 and additional enforcement will be discussed in the council budget proposals in Thursday’s (yesterday’s) full council meeting.”