Grantham stroke club tuck into ice cream during annual trip

Sweet-toothed members from Grantham Stroke Club got to sample a variety of ice cream flavours during a trip to a Dairy Barn this month.

The A C Williams coach took 20 members and friends on a scenic tour through a number of pretty villages including Sproxton, Saltby and Stapleford, before arriving for lunch at The Dairy Barn, Melton Mowbray.

The Dairy Barn specialises in it’s own production of specialist ice cream which is produced from their own herd of dairy cows in the adjoining fields.

The Stroke Club of Grantham visited the Dairy Barn in Melton. (11054074)

The members all got to find out about the Dairy Barn from one of the managers and then sample some of the different flavours produced which range from lemon meringue to ginger and melon and their own Dairy Barn special.

After enjoying a leisurely lunch, the coach then transported everyone to a new garden centre at East Bridgford. Members were able to explore and purchase some lovely gifts, souvenirs and flowers and plants before heading back to Grantham.

Lez Jones accompanied his father-in-law on the trip.

He said: “Everyone was exceptionally pleased with the trip to the Dairy Barn, Melton and East Bridgford Garden Centre. Our driver and escort for the day was Andrew Scotton, who was extremely helpful with our members.

“The facilities of this particular coach having the resources to board people in wheelchairs was invaluable and ensured all could attend.”

The Grantham Stroke club meets fortnightly at Grantham Bowling Club between 10am and 2.30pm, where members enjoy drinks and biscuits, a fish and chip lunch, raffles, games and a guest speaker.

The club is open for anyone who has had stroke, their partners, volunteers, carers and family. It currently has more than 50 members. For more information, please call Chloe on 07856 056943.