Grantham Stroke Club whisked away by train for outing

The day trip for members of the club coincided with a very special surprise in the Flying Scotsman being present at Wansford ahead of it’s run this coming weekend. An A.C.Williams specifically designed wheelchair friendly coach took the members from Grantham, in glorious sunshine last Wednesday, to Wansford, where they had a tour of the station and depot, before enjoying a delicious ploughmans lunch in the buffet cafe, whilst Val O’Dell recited a beautiful poem that she had written espeacially for the day.. After that they boarded the train, and went for a very pleasant journey through the countryside to Nene Park. Jack O’Dell, one of the organisers said, “it was wonderful to see so many of the members having a lovely day out, and everyone had a thoroughly enjoyable time. The staff at Wansford could not have done more for us, even assisting one of our members Don Blackwell from his wheelchair into a carraige seat, to ensure that he had a comfortable ride and a good view too, and for that, and the fact that most of the staff are volunteers, we are most grateful”. Members returned to Grantham safely, after a long but interesting day together in Peterborough.