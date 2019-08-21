Grantham strongman Ross Edgley coaches celebrities to swim English Channel for new television series

Grantham’s very own strongman Ross Edgley is one of a team of experts chosen to coach 10 celebrities to cross the English Channel for a new Channel 4 series.

‘Sink or Swim’ follows the journeys of 10 celebrities who previously couldn’t swim, as they attempt to cross the English Channel in a relay for Stand Up To Cancer UK.

Ross has been coaching a cast of celebrities including Olympic gold medallist Linford Christie and Coronation Street star Sair Khan.

They’re joined by The Last Leg’s Alex Brooker, TOWIE stars James ‘Arg’ Argent and Georgia Kousoulou, singer Simon Webbe, Love Island’s Wes Nelson and Hollyoaks actress Rachel Adedeji.

Completing the cast are presenter Diane Louise Jordan and Olympic gold medallists, Tessa Sanderson and Greg Rutherford.

Ross who become the first person to swim around Great Britain after spending 23 weeks at sea last year, said: “I’m honoured to be coaching on the series. It’s been 10 weeks so far and although I can’t say much, the water-based heroics I’ve witnessed has been incredible.”

Ross Edgley with The Last Leg’s Alex Brooker. (15569992)

Ross from Grantham, crossed the finish line last November after swimming 1,792 miles.

The first episode airs on Channel 4 on Tuesday, August 27.