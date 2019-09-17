Grantham strongman Ross Edgley decides which celebrities will swim English Channel in final episode of 'Sink or Swim'

Grantham strongman Ross Edgley will decide which of the remaining celebrities have it in them to cross the English Channel in the final episode of Channel 4's 'Sink or Swim' tonight.

Ross from Grantham is one of a team of experts chosen to train 10 celebrities for a relay swim across the English Channel in support of Stand Up to Cancer.

Since the first episode of the four-part series aired last month, viewers have been able to tune in to watch Ross coach celebrities including Olympic gold medallist Linford Christie and Coronation Street star Sair Khan, The Last Leg’s Alex Brooker, TOWIE stars James ‘Arg’ Argent and Georgia Kousoulou, singer Simon Webbe, Love Island’s Wes Nelson and Hollyoaks actress Rachel Adedeji.

Ross with Love Island’s Wes Nelson. (15569994)

Completing the cast are presenter Diane Louise Jordan and Olympic gold medallists, Tessa Sanderson and Greg Rutherford.

Ross has been there to coach the celebrities though their first ever night swim in the freezing waters of Loch Lomond, deal with injuries and battle anxiety.

Ross Edgley with The Last Leg’s Alex Brooker. (15569992)

In tonight's episode, with the day of the cross-channel swim approaching, and after 12 weeks of gruelling training, the experts must decide which of the celebrities is up to the challenge of undertaking the 22-mile relay to France.

The team must work together and brave harsh weather and the limits of their own endurance to complete the crossing.

Ross who become the first person to swim around Great Britain after spending 23 weeks at sea last year, said: “I’m honoured to be coaching on the series. It’s been 10 weeks so far and although I can’t say much, the water-based heroics I’ve witnessed has been incredible.”

You can watch the final episode of 'Sink or Swim' on Channel 4, tonight at 9.15pm.