Grantham strongman Ross Edgley praises celebrities after Channel swim abandoned on 'Sink or Swim'

There were tears and disappointment on the final episode of ‘Sink or Swim’ last night after bad weather forced the celebrities out of the water with just five miles of the Channel left to swim.

Grantham strongman Ross Edgley was part of a team of experts chosen to coach a group of celebrities as they attempted to cross the English Channel for Stand Up To Cancer UK.

Their efforts were filmed for a four-part reality television show on Channel 4.

Ross with Love Island’s Wes Nelson. (15569994)

But in the final episode aired last night, the celebrities including Coronation Street’s Sair Khan, TOWIE's James Argent, Olympic gold medallist Linford Christie, Love Island's Wes Nelson and The Last Leg’s Alex Brooker were forced to abandon the challenge after weather conditions became too dangerous to continue.

Ross Edgley with The Last Leg’s Alex Brooker. (15569992)

Despite their disappointment, Ross praised the celebrities on social media. He said: “They’re already heroes in my eyes all because they selflessly put their fears (and egos) to one side, learnt to swim on TV in front of millions and have raised so much for @su2cuk. So immensely proud of them all.”

Grantham strongman Ross Edgley. (5403968)

Ross, from Grantham, became the first person to swim around Great Britain after spending 23 weeks at sea last year and swimming 1,792 miles - the equivalent of swimming The Channel 85 times.