Grantham strongman Ross Edgley yesterday has become the first British person to swim the length of Great Britain, completing the 900 mile distance from Lands’ End to John O’Groats in a record time of 62 days.

Ross is the second-ever person to complete the swim up Britain’s west coast. His time of 62 days is less than half of the 135 days, including 90 days of swimming, set by Zimbabwean adventurer Sean Conway in November 2013.

Speaking of the feat, Ross told sponsors Red Bull: “It’s a great feeling and a momentous achievement, but we can’t really celebrate it until we’ve reached the end of the Great British Swim! We’ve still got 600 miles to go to the end, so we’ll probably just have an extra slice of pizza or a nice cake as a team!”

Ross is circumnavigating mainland Britain as part of his Great British Swim challenge, which is being documented in weekly vlogs on the Red Bull YouTube channel.

Already on the Great British Swim, Ross has broken a world record for the longest staged sea swim – exceeding the previous record of 73 days.

Ross Edgley also became the first person to swim the length of the English Channel, completing the distance between Margate and Lands’ End inside 30 days.

Ross has now covered 1,137 miles in total since he set off from Margate on June 1. The British adventurer is swimming twelve hours per day – resting on a support boat in between two six hour sessions. Ross is consuming more than 15,000 calories each day – including a total of 380 bananas so far.

Ross has stopped counting the number of jellyfish stings he has suffered and grown a beard to defend himself. He is suffering from ‘salt tongue’ a condition where sea water is dissolving his tongue. More than two kilograms of Vaseline have been used to combat wetsuit chafing.

The 32-year-old’s previous feats include completing a marathon whilst dragging a Mini Cooper and rope climbing the equivalent height (8,848m) of Mount Everest inside 24 hours.

