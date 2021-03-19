Comments about rape and sexual assault and sexist remarks made by students in Grantham have been described as "disgusting".

A local woman says she contacted the King's School about the comments and was told it would be investigating them.

The woman, who does not wish to be named, said: "Recently there have been some disgusting comments regarding women and sexual assault made by Year 12 and Year 13 students.

King's School, Grantham.

"Whilst I do think that it is up to the schools to deal with their students, I also think it’s unacceptable for these comments to be made on a public forum with no repercussions."

It comes as the safety of women is in the national spotlight following the abduction and murder of Sarah Everard in London.

The Journal has been sent screenshots of the comments made on a chat forum. Some of the comments made were as follows:

I'd take rape as a compliment

What do 9 out of 10 people enjoy? - Gang rape

Women - Objects #lol

Women wake up and realise your never going to have equality

The King's School has confirmed it is investigating the comments.

King's School head master Simon Pickett said: "In the wake of national reaction to the tragic death of Sarah Everard and the issues it has raised around the safety of women and girls, one of our students initiated a Live Stream on Instagram, one evening this week.

"Unfortunately, this was hijacked by students from across the country, many of whom posted sexist and misogynistic comments that were completely deplorable.

"As soon as we heard about this we carried out an urgent investigation and – most regrettably – found that a very small number of our own pupils were among the many posting repugnant comments. This online activity was totally contrary to the King’s School’s values and ethos and appropriate action is being taken."