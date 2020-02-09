Grantham students explore the future at careers fair

Hundreds of secondary school pupils were invited to discuss their possible future careers at a jobs fair at Grantham College this week.

The event brought together nearly 40 local employers and universities at the exhibition on Tuesday, including Rocket Exhibitions, Oldrids & Downtown, Heritage Lincolnshire and Ragdale Hall in Melton Mowbray, as well as sector specific industries including the Royal Air Force, Army Reservists and the fire service.

This year’s mix of stalls gave pupils the chance to explore more careers and opportunities.

Pupils from Stamford, Grantham College, Walton Academy, Bluecoat Meres, Kesteven and Grantham Girls’ School ,The King’s School, Charles Read Academy and Priory Ruskin Academy all attended and spoke to employers from a range of various professions.

They also had the opportunity to attend a variety of interactive workshops about employability skills, higher education and apprenticeships.

Many of the exhibitorsbrought along activities for students to have a go with including historical artefacts, a secret code safe, plank challenges and a reaction wall.

There was particular focus on apprenticeships to coincide with National Apprenticeships Week, this week, and current vacancies were advertised to potential applicants at the event.

The fair was organised by Hannah Romain, area engagement officer at LiNCHigher, Debbie Boon, enterprise co-ordinator at Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership and Jaz Abeysekera, marketing manager at Grantham College.

They were pleased with the response from employers, teachers and the pupils. Jaz said: “We wanted to widen students’ knowledge on the types of future careers and opportunities that are out there and available to them. I’d like to thank all the employers who attended. We all hope that it was beneficial for them as well as the students.”

Jaz hopes that the fair will become an annual event at the college.

She added: “The fair brings local school and college students together for one full day of events. It not only makes things easier for schools in terms of not having the responsibility of organising the event but also saves time for our local employers who inevitably spend a lot of time preparing and exhibiting at these events.”

