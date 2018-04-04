Grantham Sunrise Rotarians make donation to help hospice buy eggs for fund-raiser

Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club donated £150 to the Easter Chick Campaign run by St Barnabas Hospice.

Tina Dingley, St Barnabas corporate fund-raiser, invited President of Sunrise Lez Jones to see the hospice for himself. Tina said: “One of our hugely successful and popular fund-raisers is our Easter Chick Campaign run by our wonderful team of fund-raising volunteers and over the years it has raised an incredible amount of money for the hospice.

“This has only been made possible by our dedicated knitters who knit and donate a wonderful array of knitted chicks and rabbits. The knitted items are then filled with the eggs and placed at various locations such as shops, businesses and groups around Grantham for the public to purchase. We really appreciate the donation of funds that we have received from the Sunrisers to help towards the purchase of Cadbury Crème Eggs, and we have also had a further donation of £100 from the Grantham Rotary Club, and a purchase of 144 eggs by the Rotary Club of Grantham Kesteven.”

Lez said: “It’s an absolute privilege to be involved with such a wonderful local community campaign, and our club wishes them well with this innovative fund-raising project”.