Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club hosts free breakfast morning

The Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club was joined by an ‘enthuastic audience’ at its free breakfast morning meeting at St Barnabas Hospice, Grantham, last week.

President Lez Jones gave a short presentation at the special event last Thursday, as an introduction to all that the club actively does within the community.

He then handed over to guest speakers including Paul Hill, headteacher at Isaac Newton School, Mary Howard from the Passage, and Joanne Pepper from the Jobcentre, who spoke glowingly of the club’s active participation with their organisations.

Assistant govenor of Rotary East region, Peter Berry, arrived as a surprise guest, and gave a short talk on the ‘End Polio Now’ project that the Sunrise Club has supported. He presented president Lez with a certificate for their generous support of the project.

Lez said: “The morning was a wonderful success and it’s at times like these that we can reflect on all that we do in the community.”

For more information, contact Lez on 07772 779202, or email Maggie Welton at: maggie.welton@btinternet.com